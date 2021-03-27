Elmira College students dance the day away For the Kids

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today, Elmira College students are hosting the sixth annual Elmira College Dance Marathon (ECDM) to support Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Children’s Miracle Network at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. This year’s event will be held virtually and supporters can follow along throughout the day on Facebook.

“We’re just really hoping that we’ll still be able to interact with everyone and the miracle families to make it the best we can,” ECDM Co-Chair Janice Teeter ’21 said.

While Zoom fatigue is a challenge the ECDM team will have to overcome, they are trying to make the event as engaging as possible.

‘For this year’s ECDM, we are going virtual due to the circumstances of the pandemic,” said James Blair ’23, finance executive for ECDM 2021. “We will be having online activities such as games, storytime for kids, and – returning from last year’s Dance Marathon – Zumba with Michelle. Going along with our theme, ‘When We Grow Up,’ we will feature interviews with multiple people from various professions sharing the activities that they do as grown-ups. We will also be having fun skits and videos created by our exec team shown on the day of the event.”

Not every baby is born healthy. Some may require extra help in the first part of their lives. Children’s Miracle Network is dedicated to helping babies, some of which are born weighing one pound, who have to live the beginning of their lives in the hospital. Donations to Elmira College Dance Marathon help make their stay more comfortable and improve the quality of their care.

According to Blair, “It’s difficult to not be able to do the event in person but the ability to help out the NICU babies virtually is truly incredible. The team and I hope that even with this new format of a virtual event that there will be a lot of support from the community.”

The most exciting moment during the event is the final reveal, where the students can see how much they have raised for local families in the Twin Tiers.

“I’m super excited for that final reveal. It’s been so cool for us to just even see how much we’ve raised so far and I just can’t wait to see how far we go on the day,” Teeter added.

Those interested in participating in the virtual ECDM event cor making a donation in support of CMN, can visit the ECDM webpage.

Since founded in 2015, ECDM has raised over $50,000 for CMN at Arnot Health. Follow ECDM’s progress, throughout the event, on Instagram and Facebook.

