Elmira College to hold memorial service for late professor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Dr. Betsy Smith was an Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry and passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2021 due to complications with delivering her first child, according to her obituary.

Born in Florida in 1981, Smith was a tenured Associate Professor and would have started her eighth year at Elmira College this fall.

To celebrate her life, Elmira College is hosting an on-campus memorial service on Thursday, October 14. The service will start at 11:45 a.m. in Peterson Chapel in Cowels Hall.

The college created an event page on Facebook where viewers can watch a live stream of the event on the day of the service.