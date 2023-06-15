ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College is preparing to host some new summer programs for middle and high school students, including a babysitting course.

The cost to join this program is $25 per person and is for those eleven years of age and older. The course will take place on Wednesday, June 28th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The American Red Cross will be providing a certification to those who complete the course.

“They’ll learn about household management, fire safety, first aid, CPR… they won’t be certified in those but they’ll the information on how to provide that skill should an emergency occur… we’ll talk about diapers feeding all those kinds of things and really set the kiddos up for a great business venture,” Melanie Moon, coordinator of career services and community engagement said.

If you would like to apply to join this summer course, the deadline is Monday, June 19th. visit the Elmira College website to register.