ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College will be launching a new online Master’s in Education program to create a more flexible learning experience for graduates as the demand for special education teachers grows.

Students can begin the 12-month program in December 2023 when it launches or with the next group in June 2024. According to the college, this program will allow students to learn how to create safe, inclusive and culturally responsive learning environments from highly qualified instructors.

The Inclusive Special Education program was created using research-based instructional strategies and innovative ways to apply knowledge and skills, such as assessing student growth and finding ways to help students with additional needs learn and thrive. It also teaches students in the program how to advocate for students with disabilities and learning differences.

Additionally, the program prepares students for the New York State certification process for teaching students with disabilities. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that this area will grow 8% from 2020 to 2030. The program will be open to current teachers and recent graduates who have their teaching certification or whose certification is pending.