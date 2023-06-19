ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Juneteenth was celebrated on June 19th.

Many businesses were closed. The Southern Tier held its own celebration at Ernie Davis Park Saturday afternoon. We spoke with two organizers of the event to better understand what Juneteenth means to them.

Tatima Aaron, President of the John W. Jones Museum notes “It is a day we celebrate our heritage through our culture of food. art and music.”

Aaron also included “I am all about celebrating my heritage, my culture. This is just one of the things we can do to share with the public. African American culture within America is so rich and there are so many things they can learn from us and enjoy with us.”

Georgia Verdier, President of the Elmira-Corning chapter of the NAACP, thought of today’s holiday through the eyes of someone that was there in 1866. “I try to go back in time and wonder what it would’ve been like at that time when they received this information, but I’d like to grow from that. and I said before that we’re not where we used to be, we’re not where we want to be. We’re not where we need to be. If we want to get where we want to be, we have to keep moving. We have to keep growing and let us learn from our negativity and learn how to turn that negativity into positive aspects of our lives.”

Elmira held an even larger Juneteenth celebration exactly 150 years ago that garnered some national attention.

“Elmira was the site of one of the largest Juneteenth in 1873. started with a procession to Grove Park. There was speeches, music. Speaker of the day: Frederick Douglass. President of the day: John W. Jones.” Aaron said.

It was officially recognized as a national holiday in 2021.