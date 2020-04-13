Elmira Community Kitchen temporarily closing, other Catholic Charity locations remain open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Community Kitchen will be closed temporarily on April 14.

The Monday evening meal will be served April 13 as a to-go meal, and the Community Kitchen will notify the public as soon as they’re able to reopen.

Those in need of food should visit the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s Food Finder website (https://www.foodbankst.org/find-food/) or dial 211 for other resources.

The Samaritan Center Food Pantry remains open with new hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 am – noon, & 1 pm – 3:30 pm

Tuesday & Thursday: 1 pm – 3 pm

Additional services from Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties can be found on the link.