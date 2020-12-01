Elmira Community Scarf Giveaway begins today

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As temperatures begin to get colder, the Elmira Community Scarf giveaway is underway.

“My friend Amanda was busy making these hundreds of fleece scarves,” said Brent Stermer, 2nd District Councilman of Elmira. “She was distributing them in different places and then she had said to me ‘Do you want some of these scarves?’ and I said ‘Sure! we have lots of people in Elmira that could use these scarves.”

Over 180 free hand-made fleece scarves are being placed all over parks in the City of Elmira for people in need.

“So what we’re doing is just taking them and putting them on playgrounds and parks so the people that need scarves can come and get a free scarf,” Stermer said. “They’re brand new and freshly made with love.”

If you would like to be apart of the initiative, you can email Councilman Stermer at Bstermer@cityofelmira.net