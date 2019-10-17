Elmira compost facility closing for maintenance

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira will be closing the compost facility located at 840 Linden Place starting on Friday, Oct. 18, Between the hours of 7 am – 5 pm each day through Friday, October 25, for scheduled maintenance.

Thee compost facility will resume regular hours on Saturday, Oct. 26.

During this time the compost facility located at Blostein Blvd. in Horseheads will be available for use during the following hours: