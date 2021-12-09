Elmira-Corning Airport to receive money from $39M federal relief fund

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira-Corning Regional Airport is set to receive money from a $39-million federal relief fund for Upstate airports.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Upstate New York $39,172,473 in COVID relief funds to airports and counties, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced. The Elmira-Corning Airport is set to receive $134,021 for Large and Small Concessions as part of the grant.

Other area airports, including Greater Binghamton and Ithaca-Tompkins International are also receiving money.

The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act to provide relief to costs related various sectors related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitizations, janitorial services, debt service payments, rent and minimum annual guarantees to airport concessions located at primary airports, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

“Air travel was among the most severely impacted industries amid the height of the pandemic, and is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate New York economy,” said Schumer. “Help is on the way that will put Upstate New York’s airports on the road to recovery and reach new heights.”

The full list of airports and the totals they are receiving is in the table below: