Elmira/Corning NAACP hosting 30th annual membership luncheon

The Elmira/Corning Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has scheduled its 30th annual Membership Luncheon, on March 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Elmira-Riverview Holiday Inn, 760 East Water Street in Elmira with the theme “Memberships: We are Family, Come on Everybody and Join.”

This years speaker will be Rev. Kale L. Mann, Pastor, Faith Temple Community C.O.G.I.C., and the event will recognize individuals and organizations that are Life, and Subscribing Life members.

Admission to the event is a donation of $18 per adult, youth 5 to 10 $9.00, and children 3 to 4 $5.00.

For further information, please call, (607) 962-8398, (607) 936-6770, (607) 962-5362, or (607) 873-7337.