Elmira/Corning NAACP hosting virtual forum with local mayors, police chiefs

(WETM) – The Elmira/Corning branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will be hosting a virtual forum with local government and law enforcement officials amid nationwide protests.

Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell and Corning Mayor Bill Bolland will be participating in the forum, as will the City of Elmira’s Police Chief Joseph Kane and the City of Corning’s Police Chief Jeffrey Spaulding.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the forum will be held on Zoom with the following login information

Topic: NAACP Community Forum – Can we talk?

Time: June 4, 2020 06:00 PM EST

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88097849154

Meeting ID: 880 9784 9154

Call in only: Dial 1-929-205-6099, then enter meeting id 880 9784 915

“Our objective is to be proactive verses reactive through both communication and strategic planning, with a focus on systemic change,” said Georgia Verdier, President of the Elmira/Corning local branch of the NAACP. “We hope to help put processes in place to defuse any and all developing problems, alleviating the need to take to the streets.”