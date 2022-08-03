ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With the new school year approaching, the Elmira-Corning chapter of the NAACP will be hosting its annual school supply giveaway later this month.

The giveaway will be held on August 20th, starting at noon, outside the Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church at 402 Sullivan St. in Elmira.

The event is free and open to the public and will focus on giving away backpacks. It will continue until all supplies are gone.

Children are required to be accompanied by a parent or an adult to participate in the giveaway.

Supporters of the event include the Biella Foundation, Pennsylvania Avenue UMC, and Corning Museum of Glass.

Anyone looking for additional information can do so by calling (607)-962-8398, (607)-936-6770, (607)-962-5362, (607)-873-7337.