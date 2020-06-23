Elmira-Corning Regional Airport passengers down approx. 50%

(WETM) – Travel at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport is down approximately 50 percent compared to 2019 despite a slow rebound by the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March to May 2020, the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport had 8,046 people board a flight, down from 38,908 people during that same time span in 2019, according to information provided by Chemung County.

In April, only 251 people flew out of Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, the majority on Delta.

Courtesy Chemung County

Nearly 10,000 people flew into the airport during the three-month span compared to over 40,000 passengers last year. Each month during that span last year the airport saw at least 13,000 people arrive each month.

The numbers from 2019 includes United Airlines, who left ELM in January 2020, but also factors in the new Allegiant flight to Myrtle Beach that began the same month.

So far in 2020 the airport has seen a 51 percent decline in passengers flying in compared to this point last year and they’ve experienced a 48 percent decrease in those coming into Elmira.

These numbers come after a CNN report that the airline industry is slowly coming back after travelers opted to cancel their tips due to COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened nearly 949,000 passengers during Memorial Day weekend compared to just 476,000 people over the first weekend in May.

CNN says that the tracking service FlightAware reported a nearly 7% increase in US flights since early May.

In April it was announced that the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport would receive nearly $2.5 million in CARES Act funding.