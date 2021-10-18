Elmira-Corning Regional Airport receives $1.3M for U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira-Corning Regional Airport is receiving $1.3 million from the New York State Department of Transportation to reconstruct an existing building into a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility to retain international passenger flights.

The airport currently does not offer direct international commercial flights but does serve private planes with a history of international travel.

“Local and regional airports are the gateway to communities across New York State, attracting tourists and business from around the world,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “These investments will continue to transform New York’s airports into world-class facilities that will further boost economic development and growth.”

The Corning-Painted Post Airport also received $100,000 toward the acquisition of service equipment to maintain operations during inclement weather events.