Elmira-Corning Regional Airport receives $1.6M from Dec. COVID package

WASHINGTON (NEWS10/WETM) – The Elmira-Corning Regional Airport has received over $1.6 million in supplemental funding from the December COVID relief package passed by Congress.
The December bipartisan COVID relief package includes $36,559,697 for specific airports across Upstate New York. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said that as the COVID crisis is extending beyond its estimated timeline, the air travel industry is being impacted “for months on end.”
Funding will be allocated by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the Department of Transportation (DOT).
|Region
|City
|Airport
|AIP Supplemental Funding
|Capital
|Albany
|Albany International
|$4,947,899
|Capital
|Saratoga Springs
|Saratoga County
|$24,000
|Capital
|Glens Falls
|Floyd Bennett Memorial
|$24,000
|Capital
|Schenectady
|Schenectady County
|$24,000
|Capital
|Hudson
|Columbia County
|$24,000
|Capital
|Johnstown
|Fulton County
|$13,000
|NC
|Plattsburgh
|Plattsburgh International
|$1,463,164
|NC
|Saranac Lake
|Adirondack Regional
|$24,000
|NC
|Lake Placid
|Lake Placid
|$9,000
|NC
|Ticonderoga
|Ticonderoga Municipal
|$9,000
|NC
|Malone
|Malone-Dufort
|$9,000
|NC
|Piseco
|Piseco
|$9,000
|NC
|Ogdensburg
|Ogdensburg International
|$1,006,558
|NC
|Watertown
|Watertown International
|$1,005,484
|NC
|Massena
|Massena International-Richards Field
|$24,000
|NC
|Potsdam
|Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field
|$24,000
|CNY
|Syracuse
|Syracuse Hancock International
|$4,759,655
|CNY
|Rome
|Griffiss International
|$57,334
|CNY
|Hamilton
|Hamilton Municipal
|$13,000
|CNY
|Fulton
|Oswego County
|$13,000
|CNY
|Cortland
|Cortland County-Chase Field
|$13,000
|FL
|Rochester
|Greater Rochester International
|$4,717,043
|FL
|Penn Yan
|Penn Yan
|$24,000
|FL
|Canandaigua
|Canandaigua
|$13,000
|FL
|Batavia
|Genesee County
|$13,000
|FL
|Seneca Falls
|Finger Lakes Regional
|$13,000
|FL
|Dansville
|Dansville Municipal
|$13,000
|FL
|Perry
|Perry-Warsaw
|$13,000
|FL
|Ithaca
|Ithaca Tompkins Regional
|$1,374,723
|HV
|White Plains
|Westchester County
|$4,076,042
|HV
|New Windsor
|New York Stewart International
|$2,327,050
|HV
|Poughkeepsie
|Hudson Valley Regional
|$13,000
|HV
|Monticello
|Sullivan County International
|$13,000
|HV
|Montgomery
|Orange County
|$13,000
|HV
|Ellenville
|Joseph Y Resnick
|$13,000
|HV
|Warwick
|Warwick Municipal
|$13,000
|ST
|Elmira/Corning
|Elmira/Corning Regional
|$1,631,594
|ST
|Binghamton
|Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field
|$1,009,278
|ST
|Norwich
|Lt Warren Eaton
|$13,000
|ST
|Oneonta
|Albert S. Nader Regional
|$13,000
|ST
|Olean
|Cattaraugus County-Olean
|$13,000
|ST
|Corning
|Corning-Painted Post
|$13,000
|ST
|Endicott
|Tri-Cities
|$13,000
|ST
|Sidney
|Sidney Municipal
|$13,000
|ST
|Wellsville
|Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field
|$13,000
|ST
|Hornell
|Hornell Municipal
|$9,000
|WNY
|Buffalo
|Buffalo Niagara International
|$6,203,402
|WNY
|Niagara Falls
|Niagara Falls International
|$1,444,471
|WNY
|Jamestown
|Chautauqua County/Jamestown
|$13,000
|WNY
|Dunkirk
|Chautauqua County/Dunkirk
|$13,000
|Total
|$36,559,697
“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports serve important functions in many communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting people to the rest of the world and allowing for economic opportunities to land. In the new congress, I will continue to fight for federal funding to keep our airports open and operational and to make sure Upstate New York has the help it needs to revive and thrive.”
“As New Yorkers continue battling the COVID-19 crisis, we cannot leave airports behind, said Senator Gillibrand. “Airports, travel, and tourism will be a critical part of our economic recovery and these federal dollars will help airports across Upstate New York continue providing high-quality and safe transit when travel takes off.”