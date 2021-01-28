Elmira-Corning Regional Airport receives $1.6M from Dec. COVID package

WASHINGTON (NEWS10/WETM) – The Elmira-Corning Regional Airport has received over $1.6 million in supplemental funding from the December COVID relief package passed by Congress.

The December bipartisan COVID relief package includes $36,559,697 for specific airports across Upstate New York. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said that as the COVID crisis is extending beyond its estimated timeline, the air travel industry is being impacted “for months on end.”

Funding will be allocated by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Region City Airport AIP Supplemental Funding Capital Albany Albany International $4,947,899 Capital Saratoga Springs Saratoga County $24,000 Capital Glens Falls Floyd Bennett Memorial $24,000 Capital Schenectady Schenectady County $24,000 Capital Hudson Columbia County $24,000 Capital Johnstown Fulton County $13,000 NC Plattsburgh Plattsburgh International $1,463,164 NC Saranac Lake Adirondack Regional $24,000 NC Lake Placid Lake Placid $9,000 NC Ticonderoga Ticonderoga Municipal $9,000 NC Malone Malone-Dufort $9,000 NC Piseco Piseco $9,000 NC Ogdensburg Ogdensburg International $1,006,558 NC Watertown Watertown International $1,005,484 NC Massena Massena International-Richards Field $24,000 NC Potsdam Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field $24,000 CNY Syracuse Syracuse Hancock International $4,759,655 CNY Rome Griffiss International $57,334 CNY Hamilton Hamilton Municipal $13,000 CNY Fulton Oswego County $13,000 CNY Cortland Cortland County-Chase Field $13,000 FL Rochester Greater Rochester International $4,717,043 FL Penn Yan Penn Yan $24,000 FL Canandaigua Canandaigua $13,000 FL Batavia Genesee County $13,000 FL Seneca Falls Finger Lakes Regional $13,000 FL Dansville Dansville Municipal $13,000 FL Perry Perry-Warsaw $13,000 FL Ithaca Ithaca Tompkins Regional $1,374,723 HV White Plains Westchester County $4,076,042 HV New Windsor New York Stewart International $2,327,050 HV Poughkeepsie Hudson Valley Regional $13,000 HV Monticello Sullivan County International $13,000 HV Montgomery Orange County $13,000 HV Ellenville Joseph Y Resnick $13,000 HV Warwick Warwick Municipal $13,000 ST Elmira/Corning Elmira/Corning Regional $1,631,594 ST Binghamton Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field $1,009,278 ST Norwich Lt Warren Eaton $13,000 ST Oneonta Albert S. Nader Regional $13,000 ST Olean Cattaraugus County-Olean $13,000 ST Corning Corning-Painted Post $13,000 ST Endicott Tri-Cities $13,000 ST Sidney Sidney Municipal $13,000 ST Wellsville Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field $13,000 ST Hornell Hornell Municipal $9,000 WNY Buffalo Buffalo Niagara International $6,203,402 WNY Niagara Falls Niagara Falls International $1,444,471 WNY Jamestown Chautauqua County/Jamestown $13,000 WNY Dunkirk Chautauqua County/Dunkirk $13,000 Total $36,559,697 Estimates for recipients across Upstate New York (Schumer/Gillibrand)

“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports serve important functions in many communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting people to the rest of the world and allowing for economic opportunities to land. In the new congress, I will continue to fight for federal funding to keep our airports open and operational and to make sure Upstate New York has the help it needs to revive and thrive.”

“As New Yorkers continue battling the COVID-19 crisis, we cannot leave airports behind, said Senator Gillibrand. “Airports, travel, and tourism will be a critical part of our economic recovery and these federal dollars will help airports across Upstate New York continue providing high-quality and safe transit when travel takes off.”