Elmira-Corning Regional Airport receives over $2 million in federal funding

(WETM) – The Elmira-Corning Regional Airport will receive nearly $2.5 million in federal funding to supplement money lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

The Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport also received over $1.7 million from the program.

The Tri-Cities Airport, Dansville Municipal Airport and Corning-Painted Post Airport each received $30,000, while the Hornell Airport received $20,000.

More than $441.27 million in federal funding was allocated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for airports all across New York State through the CARES Act.

The CARES Act provides funds to increase the federal share to 100% for the Airport Improvement Program and other grants already planned for fiscal year 2020. Schumer and Gillibrand explained that the additional funding and elimination of the local share will allow for critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned, despite the current financial impact of COVID-19 on airports.

“As a gateway for business, family connection and tourism, keeping New York’s airports safe, functioning and well-funded is crucial to the Upstate New York economy and way of life,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding will offset the devastating financial impacts of COVID-19 on travel hubs throughout the state and allow New York airports to continue to work on essential services, like airport safety, and most importantly, will help New York airports have the tools they need to properly rebuild after the crisis is over. I’m proud to have fought for this funding to be included in the CARES act which will boost airports and the New York economy.”

“Investing in airport safety and infrastructure promotes local economic development in our communities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “New Yorkers are already feeling the devastating economic impact of COVID-19, and this funding from the CARES Act is a promising step toward restoring business, tourism, and mobility. I will always fight for resources that help our communities grow and thrive.”

The senators said that the FAA was planning to begin releasing funding in April and would provide additional guidance on the Program next week.