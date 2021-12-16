Elmira-Corning Regional Airport receiving $1.6M from infrastructure bill

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmria-Corning Regional Airport is receiving over $1.6 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recently signed by President Biden.

The funding can be used for improvements related to runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

Funding for the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport is part of a nearly $137 million package of funding for 59 New York airports. The Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport will receive $1,418,953, the Corning-Painted Post airport will receive $159,000 and the Hornell Municipal airport will receive $110,000.

“Air travel was severely impacted during the pandemic, and this tremendous investment from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, which I championed in the Senate, will help New York’s airports and local economies take off,” said Senator Chuck Schumer. “Upstate Airports connect businesses and residents and allow economic opportunities to cruise in. As majority leader, I am proud to land this significant funding for New York’s airports and will continue to fight for the resources needed to fully recover and reach new heights.”

The new funding for the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport comes on top of the $134,021 recently announced for Large and Small Concessions as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation grant from the American Rescue Plan.

“New York’s airports connect our state with the world, creating economic opportunity, facilitating tourism, and providing a safe and efficient travel experience,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “That’s why I’m proud to have voted for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to deliver this historic investment to over 50 airports across New York State. These funds will allow our airports to recover from the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel. I’ll keep fighting for federal resources to bolster and modernize New York’s infrastructure.”

A full list of recipients is below: