BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have announced that the Elmira Corning Regional Airport will be receiving federal funds for a reconstruction project.

The Elmira Corning Regional Airport will be receiving a total of $4,381,200 for its apron (the area where planes are parked and boarded) to be reconstructed. Over $27 million is being given to 13 airports across the state, and the Elmira airport is receiving the second most amount of funding. Plattsburgh International Airport in Clinton County is receiving the most funding and will be getting about $6.1 million for two rehabilitation projects.

“New York’s airports welcome millions of travelers each year and play a crucial role in facilitating tourism and spurring economic growth,” said Gillibrand. “There are necessary improvements that must happen in order to ensure that travelers have the modern facilities they deserve. I am excited to announce this funding and will continue fighting to bring vital modernization and improvements to airports across New York State.”

This funding is being administered through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The New York State airports that are receiving funding from this program are located in the Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes, Western New York, the North Country, the Mohawk Valley, the Hudson Valley, and the Capitol Region.