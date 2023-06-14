ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira City District 1 Councilman Nick Grasso has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash at a local funeral home earlier this year.

According to the Elmira City Court, Grasso pleaded guilty to Driving While Ability Impaired (an infraction) for the March 16, 2023 crash that damaged the fence of a funeral home on W. Water St. and Walnut St.

Grasso’s license will be suspended for 90 days, and he was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge. He will also have to pay a $400 fine, a $255 surcharge, and will be required to go to the Victim’s Impact Panel later this month, the court said.

Grasso, who is running for re-election, said at the time of the crash that he was driving home from a town hall meeting with the mayor and people from the community.