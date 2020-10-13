Elmira Councilman Stermer hospitalized after hit and run motor vehicle accident

(WETM) – City of Elmira Councilman Brent Stermer has been transported to an area hospital after a hit and run motor vehicle accident on the corner of East Second and Lake Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to our reporter at the scene, Councilman Stermer was being transported by Erway Ambulance on a backboard with a neck brace.

Elmira Police and Fire Departments are currently at the scene and only one of the vehicles involved in the accident is still at the scene.

Councilman Stermer represents the city’s Second District and is an active member of the Community Arts of Elmira.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.