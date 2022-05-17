ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Elmira Dance Force was awarded Best Performing Arts School in Southern/Central Upstate NY by Access Broadway, in Syracuse this weekend!

Over 300 acts from all over Upstate NY and Canada competed at a 3 day event. Dance Force not only won the title of Best Performing Arts School, but also took home 13 Broadway Star Awards including Best Choreography , Best All Star Vocalist and Best All Star Performer!

Some of our local award winning performers include: Sabrina O’Connor Bunny Baldwin, Connor Carpenter, Ava White, and Emi and Ella Bennett. 18 News would like to wish a congratulations to everyone at Elmira Dance Force!