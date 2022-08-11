ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – For the first time in years, the Elmira Dance Force (EDF) qualified to compete at this year’s Star Alliance World Dance Championship, and they did not disappoint, placing in the top ten.

“The team did extraordinarily well this year at competitions. We’re very proud of them,” said teacher and choreographer Joyce Baldwin.

Out of over 200,000 entries, five of EDF’s dance numbers scored high enough to compete at Worlds, held not too far away at the Meadowlands Expo Center in New Jersey. 26 EDF dancers attended, representing Elmira in competing against studios from all over the world.

“I was just so shocked when we qualified for World’s, it was an amazing experience,” said Sophie Beckman, one of the younger dancers, only in her first year competing.

They won two awards, and their group dance number, ‘Addam’s Family’ placed in the top ten. The dancers say they practice almost daily and were excited to see their hard work pay off.



“We all worked so hard to get to where we are…The most exciting part was when we found out that ‘Addams Family’ made it…It’s one of my favorite dances to do because of all the costumes and it’s such a great group piece because all of the little ones and the older ones are in it,” said dancer Bunny Baldwin.

All the dancers seem to like the ‘Addam’s Family’ number, dancer Julianna Day adding, “Honestly it’s one of my favorite dances to do it’s so much fun every single time.”

They said that this unforgettable experience could not have been possible without the support of all the local businesses that donated to help them fund this trip.