ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – This afternoon around 5 PM an emergency call came into the Chemung County 911 Center for an elevator rescue in downtown Elmira.

A few people found themselves in an elevator that decided it wanted to stop between floors and not let them out. The “B” elevator at the Centertown Parking Garage, stopped between the 4th and 5th floors. Within minutes of being dispatched, the professionals at the Elmira Fire Department were on the scene and had climbed to the fifth floor. In a couple more minutes, they had the doors of the elevator opened and the people trapped inside freed.







While this response took a very short period of time, it is only because of the hard work and training that firefighters do constantly, that allows this be successful, with no injuries to people or property.

We appreciate all of our first responders, in all disciplines and if you know of a first responder that you would like to nominate to be recognized, you can submit their information to our First Responder Appreciation.