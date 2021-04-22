Elmira Downtown Clean Up returning this spring with a new competition

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown, in partnership with Kiwanis Elmira, have announced that Downtown Clean Up is back this spring.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 8 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in Wisner Park.

New This year: Great Elmira Downtown Clean-up Trash Off

For 2021, We are asking our local businesses to join us with this endeavor by participating in the Great Elmira Downtown Cleanup – Trash Off. The team that collects the most trash will win the Trash Off Trophy and be able to Trash-talk J. We encourage our businesses to wear your business/ or company tee-shirt to represent your company or business. Also, we ask that you post your team on Facebook or Instagram event using the hashtags #elmiradowntown #elmiradtcu, #2021ElmiraTrashOff and #KeepItCleanElmira.

Pre-registration is required at www.elmiradowntown.com and COVID guidelines are available on Elmira Downtown Development’s website.