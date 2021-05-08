Elmira Downtown Cleanup is back!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown in partnership with Kiwanis Elmira is announcing that Downtown Clean-Up is back!

The event will take place today from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in Wisner Park.

Volunteers are needed for approximately 2-3 hours of sprucing up downtown.

Local businesses are asked to join us with this endeavor by participating in the Great Elmira Downtown Cleanup Trash-Off.

The team that collects the most trash will win the ‘Trash-Off Trophy’ and be able to ‘Trash-talk J’.

Businesses are encouraged to wear their business or company tee-shirt to represent their company or business.

To pre-register, click here.