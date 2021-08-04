Elmira Downtown Development announces four more Alive After 5’s

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown Development announced the next four Alive After 5 happy hours on Instagram.

Wisner Park, Clemens Square, The Branch Office, and Elmira College will each host one Alive After 5 starting August 13.

  • August 13
    • Wisner Park
    • 4:30-10 p.m.
    • Bands: Major Big Time, Crazy for Days. BigFoot
    • Food and beverage from Hill Top Inn
  • August 27
    • Clemens Square
    • 5-9 p.m.
    • Bands: Bad Bear
    • Beverages from Brady’s Pub
  • September 10
    • The Branch Office
    • 5-9 p.m.
    • Bands: Uncle Uku & the Guise, Still Kickin
  • September 24
    • Elmira College
    • 5-9 p.m.
    • Bands: The Variables, Top Shelf

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now