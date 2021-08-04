Elmira Downtown Development announces four more Alive After 5’s

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) - The Steuben County District Attorney's Office and the Hornell City Police Department are set to announce "significant developments in local drug enforcement investigations."

The Hornell Police Department, Steuben County District Attorney's Office, New York State Police, Steuben County Sheriff's Office, and Steuben County Department of Social Services will be holding a press conference to make the announcement on Thursday at 11 a.m.