Elmira Downtown Development announces four more Alive After 5’s

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown Development announced the next four Alive After 5 happy hours on Instagram.
Wisner Park, Clemens Square, The Branch Office, and Elmira College will each host one Alive After 5 starting August 13.
- August 13
- Wisner Park
- 4:30-10 p.m.
- Bands: Major Big Time, Crazy for Days. BigFoot
- Food and beverage from Hill Top Inn
- August 27
- Clemens Square
- 5-9 p.m.
- Bands: Bad Bear
- Beverages from Brady’s Pub
- September 10
- The Branch Office
- 5-9 p.m.
- Bands: Uncle Uku & the Guise, Still Kickin
- September 24
- Elmira College
- 5-9 p.m.
- Bands: The Variables, Top Shelf