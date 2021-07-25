Elmira Downtown Development announces next Alive After 5

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Bernie Murray’s will be hosting the second Alive After 5 of 2021.

Elmira Downtown Development announced the second event of the season on Instagram. The event will be outside Bernie Murray’s on South Main Street starting at 5 p.m. on July 30 with Blue Eyed Soul as the headliner band.

The first Alive After 5 of the year was hosted by Roundin’ Third on July 16 but the event was held in Wisner Park due to construction on W. Water Street. The Elmira Street Painting Festival was also held in conjunction with Alive After 5 that weekend.

Elmira Downtown Development says more information on the July 30 event will be released soon.