ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After six months with the organization, the Executive Director of Elmira Downtown Development will resign.

Tiffany Millerd submitted her letter of resignation to the Executive Committee on May 13. According to Christopher Coletta, Vice President Commerical Loan Officer of the Chemung Canal Trust Company, Millerd joined Downtown Development on November 1, 2021.

“Tiffany will be moving on from Elmira Downtown Development as she has another career opportunity she is pursuing,” Coletta said.

18 News has reached out to Millerd for comment.