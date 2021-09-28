Elmira Downtown Development holding holiday event after Holiday Parade canceled

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following the cancelation of the annual Elmira Holiday Parade, Elmira Downtown Development announced new plans to ring in the holiday season this year.

The Elmira Holiday Parade committee and Elmira Downtown Development will hold “The Winter’s Dream” with family events on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

The event will include a stationary parade, holiday window decorations, the annual tree lighting, and a visit from Santa and his sleigh for socially distanced pictures.

A Winter’s Dream will be assembled in Wisner Park and North Main Street from Church Street to Water Street.

The committee says they were not comfortable holding the traditional parade where a majority of volunteers and participants are children who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Elmira Holiday Parade committee says they’re hoping the holiday parade can return in 2022.