Elmira Downtown Development launches ‘Buy Now, Shop Later’ program

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Elmira Downtown Development recognizes that this difficult time can present a unique set of challenges for businesses but they also know that when our community comes together to support each other, great things can happen.

Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. is pleased to announce the Elmira’s Buy Now, Shop Later program. This new initiative will promote gift certificate sales on behalf of downtown/Elmira businesses and offer an alternative way for customers to support local during this time.

Elmira Downtown Development is launching this program as another way to support our business community and they are hopeful that people purchasing gift certificates now to spend later, will help keep cash flowing at this critical time.

Here is how the Buy Now, Shop Later Program works:

• Customers will be able to purchase gift certificates to participating downtown business through the Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. link – ranging from $10 – $100 – with the ability to use their gift certificate at a later date.

• After the purchase is made, the customer will receive an email with their gift certificate information that can be presented to the business at point of sale.

• Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. will send a check to the business for the gift certificates within two weeks.

For every gift certificate purchased, EDD will add an additional complimentary $10.00 to the purchase *(up to $2,000) – until these funds have been exhausted.

For more information or to buy your gift certificate today visit:

https://elmiradowntown.com/supportsmall