ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Events and Marketing Manager of Elmira Downtown Development will leave the organization at the end of this week, according to the City Manager.

Desiree Lopenzo, EDD’s Event and Marketing Manager, will leave EDD after Friday, July 22, according to Elmira City Manager Mike Collins.

Collins said that the board of EDD has asked the Chemung Canal Cooperative Extension to take over the duties of the weekly Wisner Market. Former EDD employee Katie Boland will also step in for the remainder of the Alive After Five concerts this season.

18 News has reached out to Board Director Chris Coletta for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Earlier this year, the director of EDD, Tiffany Millerd, resigned after six months with the organization.