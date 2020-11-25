Elmira Downtown Development starting ‘Buy Here, Shop There’ program for the holiday season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The coronavirus pandemic has taken a financial toll on small local businesses. The Elmira Downtown Development organization has created a program called ‘Buy Now, Shop There,’ to help small businesses during the holiday season.

People in the community will purchase gift certificates to different Elmira businesses and those funds will go to the business.

“It’s always crucial but it’s more important right now during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jennifer Herrick, Executive Director of Downtown Development. “Our communities, our small businesses need us to survive and keep their doors open. And so any way we can help them whether it’s through certificates, or takeout, or curbside, it’s so important. You have to remember that approximately 67% of the money that you spend in your community at a small business, stays in the community.”

Here is how the Buy Now, Shop Later Program works:

• Customers will be able to purchase gift certificates to participating downtown business through the Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. link – ranging from $10 – $100 – with the ability to use their gift certificate at a later date.

• After the purchase is made, the customer will receive an email with their gift certificate information that can be presented to the business at point of sale.

• Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. will send a check to the business for the gift certificates within two weeks.

For every gift certificate purchased, EDD will add an additional complimentary $10.00 to the purchase *(up to $2,000) – until these funds have been exhausted.

For more information or to buy your gift certificate today visit:

https://elmiradowntown.com/supportsmall