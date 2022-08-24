ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown Development will have a new operations manager starting early next month.

EDD announced that Kylene Kiah will start as the organization’s Operations Manager on September 6, 2022. In the role, Kiah “will be responsible for the continued revitalization of downtown Elmira”, EDD said in its announcement.

Kiah, who has been on the EDD Board of Directors for five years, is from Elmira and is the owner of Wine and Design, based out of Corning. EDD said she has been involved in various Elmira events since 2012, including the street painting festival and the painting of multiple murals throughout the city.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have Kylene who has strong ties with the downtown community and will carry out our mission going forward,” said EDD Board President Chris Coletta.

Kiah’s move to Operations Manager follows the resignations of both the EDD Director and Marketing and Events Manager earlier this year.