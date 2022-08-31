ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira Department of Public works has announced the milling and paving of several city streets for the month of September.

The City said that they plan to start milling streets starting on September 6 through September 15., and the final paving of the streets is scheduled to occur around September 21 through September 29.

The streets that are currently scheduled to be milled and paved are:

Collins Street – Cypress to South Avenue

South Main Street – Main Street Bridge to Hudson Street

Clinton Street – Park Place to Columbia Street

Johnson Street – Washington Avenue to Tompkins Street

Foster Avenue – Second Street to Fassett Road

The City said that construction crews will notify residents before the milling takes place. Residents are expected to have their vehicles removed from the street and out of their driveways before 6:00 a.m.

‘Mill and Fill’ road projects typically remove the top 2-3 inches of asphalt and replace it. The City states that the process adds up to 10 years of the street’s life with routine maintenance.

The planned work is subject to change based on weather and equipment availability, according to the DPW. Drivers are asked to drive carefully through work zones and allow extra time to reach their destination.

You can call the city DPW at (607) 737-5750 for questions about the process.