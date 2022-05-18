ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira Department of Public Works will have a contractor Slurry Sealing S. Walnut Street and Broadway Street starting tomorrow, Thursday, May 19.

The work will be done on South Walnut and Broadway from Hudson Street to Laurel Street. The dates listed are Thursday, May 19, Friday, May 20, and possibly Monday, May 23, weather permitting.

The work will be done by the City’s contractor, Suit-Kote, and is anticipated to take 1-3 days. Notices will be distributed and “no parking” signs will be put up for affected residents prior to the start of the process.

A detour will be used for each section of the road as needed. No traffic will be allowed on the road being Slurry Sealed until the road is completed and cooled to the proper temperature.

The DPW is advising that nobody try to drive, bike or walk on the new surface until it has cooled.