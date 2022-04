ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Elmira Drive-In theater is kicking off its 2022 season this weekend.

They opened Friday night with a double feature of Morbius at 8:00 pm and Spiderman No Way Home at 10:05 pm. These movies will be playing at those same times on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Tickets for adults are $10, children 4 to 11 are $5, and children under three are free.

They will be open on weekends, and starting next Friday they will be having a double feature on both screens.