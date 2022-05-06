ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After a two-year hiatus, the Elmira Elks Lodge College Fair will return next week, offering opportunities for anybody looking to further their education.

The event will be hosted on Wednesday, May 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street. The event is free to attend.

Some of the institutions that will be present include:

2-Year and 4-Year schools

In-State and Out-of-State Schools

Public and Private Schools

Technical Schools

The United States Armed Servies

High school students, college students looking to transfer and adults looking to further their education can all visit the event to learn more about the various programs attending.