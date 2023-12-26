ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Boys and girls in the Elmira area will have the chance to show off their basketball skills during a contest held by the Elks.

Every year, Elks Lodges across the country host the Hoop Shoot Contest for boys and girls aged eight to 13. Kids who participate in the contest shoot free throws, and winners from each area have the chance to advance to the national competition in Chicago. The goal of this free contest is to teach the contests to support each other and how to win or accept defeat gracefully.

Kids from the Elmira area can join the contest by going to the Elmira College Speidel Gym on Sunday, Jan. 7. Registration and warmups will start at 9:30 a.m., and the contest will start at 10 a.m. An awards ceremony and luncheon at the Elmira Elks Lodge, located at 300 East Gray St., will immediately follow the contest.

Winners in each age division will move up to the state competition, which will be held in Camillus in March. The winners in the state competition will have the chance to participate in the national competition in Chicago in April.

This contest is open to children who are aged eight to 13 as of April 1, 2024. A copy of the child’s original birth certificate is required at the time of registration. Parents can preregister their children by emailing April McInerny at aprilbates07@gmail.com.

The Elmira Elks’ contest is open to children who live in the Elmira area and children who live in the Southern Tier District of the Elks whose local lodge is unable to host. The Southern Tier District is comprised of the Bath, Corning, Elmira, Hornell, Horseheads, Olean, Watkins Glen, and Wellsville Lodges. The Hornell Elks hosted its contest in November, and so far, the Elmira Elks is the only other lodge in the area to host the Hoop Shoot Contest. Those who live closer to other Southern Tier lodges can contact their local lodge to see if they plan to host the contest. Contact information for Southern Tier lodges can be found by clicking the pinpoints and following the links on this map.

More information about the Hoop Shoot Contest, including a list of rules, can be found on the Elks website. This contest is not sponsored by any local school districts.