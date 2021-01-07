Elmira Enforcers help distribute food at the Oakwood United Methodist Church Food Pantry

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Thursday, members of the Elmira Enforcers helped pack and distribute food at the Oakwood United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Volunteering from 4-6 PM on January 7th.

The Oakwood United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open to anyone who needs food and has been essential during the COVID-19 Pandemic. They are currently using a drive-thru model for safe distribution due to that pandemic, which is still ongoing. Those who are not able to drive or do not have a vehicle can receive deliveries.

“My wife and I love giving back to our community. I am so proud of the Elmira Enforcers and Elmira Pioneers players; they are always willing to help out whenever they are called upon. We live in a great community,” said team owner Robbie S. Nichols.

Natasha Thompson, Food Bank of the Southern Tier President and CEO said that this event is a great example of the many ways organizations and individuals have worked together to feed those who are in need. She said, “We are grateful for our incredible partners like the Oakwood United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Community Wesleyan Church, and the Elmira Enforcers who are helping us build and sustain hunger-free communities across the Southern Tier, especially during this challenging time.”

“This year, more people are depending on food pantries to help make ends meet, and the need for extra volunteers is there also. It means the world to our food pantry to have the Elmira Enforcers there to help, as I know they have a huge heart for helping the community and different organizations.” shared Sue Zimmerman-Hults, Oakwood United Methodist Church Food Pantry Coordinator.