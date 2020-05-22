Elmira faces over $14k revenue loss in parking meters and garages

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Some Elmira residents have expressed concerns after receiving a parking citation for unpaid parking meters and other parking violations during the economic crisis.

Each parking ticket carries a fine of $15 and doubles in fee if it is not paid within a certain time. Though this may not seem like a big cost, many are struggling to stay financially afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell tells 18 News that the city is willing to work with individuals who are struggling financially to pay off their citations at this time.

“I’m sure we will work with those people,” said Mandell. “We’re fully understanding of people right now and some of their financial problems that they may have.”

Mandell said that when it comes to odd-and-even parking, some constitutes have brought up waiving the fines.

“Based on the size of our streets, we can’t do that because of the fact that some of our streets are very narrow,” said Mandell. “If we were to have an emergency, we wouldn’t be able to get ambulances or fire trucks to a certain resident, if we didn’t have that parking.”

From March to April of 2019 compared to March to April of this year, the City of Elmira saw a $14,573.00 reduction in parking fees.



2020 2019 MONTH: March – April March – April Parking Meters $6,780 $14,737 Centertown Daily $975 $1,275 Centertown Monthly $9,478 $10,715 Other Centertown $1,558 $6,636 March – April Total $18,790 $33,363 City of Elmira Parking Revenue: Mike Collins, City Manager

If you are having troubles paying for your citations, there may be some relief for you.

“They can call our Traffic Bureau and speak to the staff over there,” said Mayor Mandell. “Let them know that they’re going through hard times right now they’re not going to be able to pay it within the timeframe and see if they will work with them.”

The number of the City of Elmira’s Traffic office is (607) 737-2950 and the hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8:00 am-2:30 pm.