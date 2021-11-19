Elmira father indicted after attempting to flee country with children by sailboat

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Jonathan Gavazzi, who allegedly attempted to leave the country with his two children via sailboat, was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for two counts of custodial interference in the first degree.

According to Elmira Police, Gavazzi had an extradition hearing in Anne Arundel County Court, MD and waived extradition back to New York State. Gavazzi was transported back to Elmira and arraigned in Elmira City Court on two counts of Custodial Interference 1st and one count of Criminal Contempt 2nd with an Order of Protection issued.

Gavazzi was released due to the New York bail reform law.

According to Elmira Police, on May 22 the children’s mother filed a report with Elmira Police saying her children had not been returned from visitation with their father, Gavazzi, and that she was worried they were going to be taken out of state.

Elmira Police found that Gavazzi had vacated his residence and had not been to work. Police learned that he fled to Annapolis, Maryland, and worked with New York State Police Special Victims Unit, New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse and the Anne Arundel County Police Department in an attempt to locate the children.

A family member in Maryland was interviewed and it was learned that Gavazzi was on a sailboat in the Annapolis area and was planning to leave the country with the children. A warrant was obtained for Jonathan’s arrest and the Anne Arundel County Police and Maryland Department of Natural Resources located the sailboat and made contact.

The children were recovered and reunited with their mother.