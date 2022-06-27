Joseph Martino is sworn in as Fire Chief in May 2016

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced that the City Fire Chief will retire this summer after 25 years with the department.

Chief Joseph Martino will retire from the Elmira Fire Department in August 2022, according to Elmira City Manager Mike Collins. Martino was sworn in as chief in May 2016, succeeding Patrick Bermingham as the 14th Chief.

Martino graduated from Horseheads High School in 1990 and then attended Corning Community College and Elmira College.

Attending basic training in Montour Falls, he joined the Elmira Fire Department in 1997, according to his biography on the City’s website. He was later promoted to Lieutenant in 2004, Assistant Fire Marshal in 2011, and Fire Marshal in 2012. Martino is also a certified Code Enforcement Officer, Fire Investigator and completed the New York City Fire Department First Line Supervisor Program.