ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira received a grant of over $276,000 for the Elmira Fire Department on Monday afternoon.

The grant money was used to provide new air packs for the firemen, as the ones they have now are expiring. They were able to get 40 new packs and 80 new bottles, and each one is able to last for about 15 years.

“Well, I think, you know what, the need is real. You know, this is a busy fire department. They’ve handled a lot of structure fires this year.” said Congressman Nick Langworthy. “This is critical equipment that they were pursuing to get. The Scott air packs, brand new air packs. One, they’re lighter. They improve every time they put out a new model and that saves a lot of lives,” said Congressman Nick Langworthy.

The new packs will allow members of the fire department to track the pack and keep firemen who are inside the building working on the fire safe from the outside. With the pack, fire personnel are able to track how much oxygen the members inside have, and keep them updated on when they need to be out of the building.

“The basic difference is there’s more safety features built-in, as well as technology. These packs have the technology for us outside of the building to be able to track how much air the firefighters are using inside,” said Fire Chief Andrew Mallow.

The hope for this grant is that it will allow the local firemen to stay more safe when out fighting fires around the community.