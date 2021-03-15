Elmira Fire respond to ‘small rekindling’ in South Ave. Home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Fire Department responding to reports of a structure fire on the 300 block of South Avenue Monday morning.

After arriving on scene our 18 News reporter speaking with one member of the Elmira Fire Department who says that this was a quote, “small rekindling of a fire located in the attic”.

18 News is on the scene of what Elmira fire are calling a possible small rekindling in the attic of a home on South Avenue. Nobody is inside at this time. Elmiras Fire Department saying that last nights fire here on South Avenue is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/QbvmrEvOsz — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) March 15, 2021

The Elmira Fire Department going on to telling 18 News that last nights fire at the 307 South Avenue location was still under investigation.

Our reporter on scene says that small amounts of smoke could be seen coming from the attic.

Elmira police were also on scene , blocking off the area to the public.