ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) –The Elmira Garden Club will be holding its two-day plant and bake sale at the end of the week.

Gardening fans will find a large selection of plants at the Elmira Garden Club’s annual plant and bake sale on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. The sale will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday. The sale will be located at 426 Fulton St. in Elmira. This address is on the Southside behind St. Mary’s Gym.

The sale will include an array of annuals, perennials, ground covers, herbs, vegetable plants, and hanging baskets. Plant shoppers with a sweet tooth will also be able to purchase baked goods from the sale.

The funds raised from this sale will be used to support the 13 community service projects the club maintains throughout Elmira and to maintain the group’s clubhouse, which is over 100 years old.

Those interested in the Elmira Garden Club can visit its open house. The club is opening up to community members on June 25 to celebrate its 95th anniversary.