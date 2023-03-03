ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Handmade Market is making its return, bringing artist-quality work for the community to purchase and enjoy.

The market will be held at Chamberlain Acres in Southport and will contain 27 local artists all bringing their own flair and artistry back to the city.

The owner of Chamberlain Acres, Glen Miller, said that this market is different than a craft fair, and that it’s unique and a lot to look at.

If you’d like to check out the market yourself, you can go to Chamberlain Acres at 824 Broadway in Southport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.