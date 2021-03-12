Elmira Heights begins Hometown Heroes banner program

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Elmira Heights and the Elmira Heights Legion Post 154 have partnered to begin the EH Hometown Heroes banner program.

Orders are being taken for phase one of the program to start Memorial Day 2021 through Veteran’s Day 2024.

The project will begin on the 14th St. Business District and expand to other streets as orders come in.

The banners will be double sided 2×4 heavy vinyl and includes the hanging brackets for $200 with any size picture.

Once the three year period ends, those who pay for a banner will have the option of renewing it for another three years for $125 or take it home.

Banners will be taken down during the fall and winter months to protect them from the weather.

Applications are available by calling or emailing the American Legion at #607-734-1441 (leave a message) or request by email to EHlegion154@yahoo.com. Applications will also be available at the Village hall during normal business hours.

Those interested can also download the application by clicking the above link.