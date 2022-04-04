ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Stamped Fittings, LLC, an HVAC component manufacturer, has received a grant to build a new state-of-the-art facility located in Big Flats.

Stamped Fittings, LCC was awarded a $1.01 million grant to construct a new facility located in Big Flats located at the Airport Corporate Park. The facility will reportedly feature “the most advanced technology and automated processes in their industry to allow them to capture more of the USA market.”

The grant is from the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative. According to the nys.gov website, the goal of the REDC is to develop long-term strategic plans for economic growth in New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $38 million in funding has been awarded to businesses in this round of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative, including Stamped Fittings, LLC.

Earlier this year, the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency announced that Stamped Fittings, LLC got the green light to expand their operations to Sing Sing Rd. in the town of Big Flats in addition to their existing location in Elmira Heights. They plan to expand and modernize their manufacturing operations by building a 120,000 square foot facility, which will reportedly keep 37 jobs and add 14 new jobs being created.