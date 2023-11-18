ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira Heights clothing store will be hosting a winter clothing giveback on Friday and is currently accepting donations.

3AMNEWYORK is hosting its third annual giveback on Friday, Nov. 24, from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Anyone in need is welcome to shop for donated winter clothes for free and have a free meal (while supplies last). This giveback event will also feature raffle basket drawings, free snacks, and music. The event will be held at 106 West 14th St. in Elmira Heights.

The store is currently accepting winter clothing donations ahead of the event. Coats, boots, gloves, mittens, earmuffs, warm hats, hoodies, sweatpants, and snow pants in adult and children sizes are being accepted. Those who would like to make a donation can call 607-425-3233 or stop by 3AMNEWYORK to drop off their donations from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. any day of the week except for Sunday.