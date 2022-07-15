ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Marvel and DC Comics author Ed Brisson will visit Heroes Comic Shop in Elmira Heights this Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Ed Brisson is a professional comics writer with credits including Old Man Logan, Deadpool, Batman, and Ghost Rider. He will be signing copies of his published work, including the newly premiered “Deathstroke Inc. #10″ and There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd #1”

Jared Aiosa, Heroes comic shop owner said about the event, “It’s an honor to host Ed as he travels from Canada to Nevada. Our customers are excited to meet this outstanding author.”

The event is free and open to all ages. No purchase is needed to attend the event, and there is no charge for signatures.

Heroes Comic Shop is located at 130 W. 14th St. in Elmira Heights. The event will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Jared Aiosa at 607 846 1224 or email at momthrewout@gmail.com.